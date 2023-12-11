Ionic Capital Management LLC Acquires 349,000 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW)

Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 490.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290,043 shares in the last quarter.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:GCMGW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,563. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

gcm grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with approximately $50 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions. it is one of the largest, most diversified independent alternative asset management firms worldwide.

