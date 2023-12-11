Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Invests $806,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

BATS ITA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.28. 263,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.56. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

