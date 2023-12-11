Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.2% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $11.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $622.70. The stock had a trading volume of 490,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $275.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.