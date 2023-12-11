Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Buys 120 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.2% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $414.32. The company had a trading volume of 276,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,202. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $388.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.64.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

