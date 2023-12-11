Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $44.31 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,927 shares of company stock worth $17,058,271. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,178,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,574,791. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

