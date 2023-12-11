Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 881 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 5.2% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $421.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,389. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.99. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.