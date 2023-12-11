iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,801,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $93.94 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2889 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

