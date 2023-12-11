iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

