iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.67

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.67 and last traded at $101.66, with a volume of 191874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.44.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,262,000 after acquiring an additional 695,295 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,324,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 964,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,868,000 after acquiring an additional 263,097 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

