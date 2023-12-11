iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.48

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 318806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.25.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.