iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.80

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 21060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $684.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 302,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 278,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,005,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.