iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $890,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ILCV stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.42. 1,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $824.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.