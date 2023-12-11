iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,662 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Balentine LLC owned approximately 2.03% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $153,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,984,000 after buying an additional 445,926 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EFAV stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.