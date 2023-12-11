iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Kopp Family Office LLC’s Largest Position

Kopp Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 18.8% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kopp Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $34,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $186.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.