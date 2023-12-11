ITT (NYSE:ITT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.44

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.44 and last traded at $114.17, with a volume of 13490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.73.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

