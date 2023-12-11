Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $79.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JACK. Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,617,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,410 shares of company stock worth $861,984. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 22.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

