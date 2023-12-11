Jacobs Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,292 shares during the period. Central Pacific Financial accounts for 1.2% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 687.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,694.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,999 shares of company stock worth $164,650 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. 15,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,336. The firm has a market cap of $509.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

