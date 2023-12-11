James C. Jansen Sells 6,290 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) EVP James C. Jansen sold 6,290 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $387,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

