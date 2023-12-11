JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 10,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,031,371 shares in the company, valued at $209,816,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $358,200.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Yoav Landman sold 12,352 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $346,226.56.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,349. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in JFrog by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after buying an additional 856,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Articles

