Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 253,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 276,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 126,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $372.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

