Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.94. 971,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,364. The company has a market capitalization of $372.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

