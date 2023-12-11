Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 28.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

V stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.80. 690,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,656. The stock has a market cap of $471.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.