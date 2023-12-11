Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 28.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Stock Up 0.4 %
V stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.80. 690,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,656. The stock has a market cap of $471.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
