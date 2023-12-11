Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,071,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,223,000 after acquiring an additional 331,700 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,840 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.9% during the second quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.27. 8,215,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,815,051. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,927 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,271. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.