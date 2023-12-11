JT Stratford LLC Buys 1,304 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

