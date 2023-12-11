Junto Capital Management LP Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 708,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,578,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.84% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 368,601 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of WH traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.98. 51,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.35.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
