KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 125,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,917,000. Oracle comprises 2.6% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.73. 1,767,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.56. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $314.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.