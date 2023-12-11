Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Acquires 101,962 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 102.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 8.5% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 32,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 63.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 385.0% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 65,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.67 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

