Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Buys 9,207 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REZI

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.