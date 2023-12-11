Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,890 shares during the quarter. Gambling.com Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Gambling.com Group worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at $2,206,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 87.8% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at $3,353,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

GAMB opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $388.89 million, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.99. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 7.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GAMB shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GAMB

Gambling.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.