Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Has $17.44 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 303,647 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 17.3% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

