Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.01 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. PayPal comprises 1.0% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.