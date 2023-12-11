Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Invests $748,000 in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Algonquin Power & Utilities makes up approximately 0.7% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AQN. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.02 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -122.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.