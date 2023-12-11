Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $79.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

