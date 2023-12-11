Kanen Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,260 shares during the period. Lifeway Foods makes up approximately 2.7% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Lifeway Foods worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $106,027.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,149,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $143,692. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $179.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.57. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LWAY

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.