Kanen Wealth Management LLC Invests $32.71 Million in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,468,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,712,000. ONE Group Hospitality accounts for approximately 21.8% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 5.0% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 835,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39,518 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 11.2% during the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 702,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 41.5% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 585,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,614 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STKS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.47 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

