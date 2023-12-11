Karani Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 3.4% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $43,712,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $168.59 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.53. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

