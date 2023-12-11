Karani Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Karani Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,566 shares during the period. Asana makes up about 1.8% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Asana by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,322,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,425,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,719,987.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 143,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,560,487.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,770,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,248,887.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $9,322,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,425,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,719,987.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,813,766 shares of company stock worth $49,736,848 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

