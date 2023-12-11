Karani Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Karani Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.8% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,730 shares of company stock valued at $35,686,991 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $470.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

