Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Karani Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.80 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $242.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

