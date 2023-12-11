Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 5,159 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 4.6% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $267.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $279.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

