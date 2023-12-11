Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $765.79 million and $30.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00023632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,014,952,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,015,074,389 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

