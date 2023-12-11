KCL Capital L.P. Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. AppLovin accounts for about 0.3% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $19,809,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $11,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,351,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,574,474.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,157,619 shares of company stock worth $46,591,335. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE APP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 142,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

