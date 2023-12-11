Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.88 Million Stake in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,313,118 shares during the quarter. Offerpad Solutions accounts for approximately 7.9% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Offerpad Solutions worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OPAD. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:OPAD opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.03 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 170.66%. Research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.