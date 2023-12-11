Kenfarb & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kenfarb & CO. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.7% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.6% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Accenture by 59.9% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Accenture by 34.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.95. The stock had a trading volume of 136,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,957. The firm has a market cap of $212.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.15. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $339.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

