Kenfarb & CO. Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kenfarb & CO. cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. STERIS makes up approximately 1.5% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in STERIS by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after purchasing an additional 444,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,501,000 after purchasing an additional 318,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.93. 14,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

