Kenfarb & CO. Sells 320 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kenfarb & CO. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.4% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 851,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 393,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NEE traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

