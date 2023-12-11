Kenfarb & CO. Sells 511 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kenfarb & CO. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises 1.4% of Kenfarb & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $83.50. 83,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,009. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

