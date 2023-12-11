Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,552 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Boot Barn worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.8 %

Boot Barn stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,353. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.30.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

