Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 61,771 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,771 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ares Management worth $15,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average is $101.16. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 143.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 77,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $7,951,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,500 and sold 439,376 shares valued at $45,821,410. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.