Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,176 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,969 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,738. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,493. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.